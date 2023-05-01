Citigroup Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.89.

NYSE:MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

