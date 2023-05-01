Citigroup Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $71.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.2 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.