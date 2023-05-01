ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.