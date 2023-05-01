Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $61.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

