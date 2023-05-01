Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NET stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

