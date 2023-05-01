Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CBAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $73,576. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.