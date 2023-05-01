Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on CBAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp
In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $73,576. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CBAN opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $17.36.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
