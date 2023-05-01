Comparing ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, suggesting that its share price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 5.25% 10.18% 4.01% Data443 Risk Mitigation -179.41% N/A -214.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $7.25 billion 12.92 $325.00 million $1.96 234.40 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.25 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ServiceNow and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 26 0 2.93 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow presently has a consensus target price of $526.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

