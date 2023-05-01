Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.38 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
