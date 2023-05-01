Condor Capital Management Has $1.42 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $195.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average is $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.54.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

