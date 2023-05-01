Condor Capital Management Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $250.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $290.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.