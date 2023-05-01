Condor Capital Management Increases Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.17% of Barings BDC worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,214,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 154,742 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,608,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,230,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

Barings BDC Price Performance

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBDC opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $822.32 million, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

