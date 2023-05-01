Condor Capital Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

