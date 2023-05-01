Condor Capital Management Purchases 29,931 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 313.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

