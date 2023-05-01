Cooper-Standard (CPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cooper-Standard Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $230.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
