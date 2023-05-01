Cooper-Standard (CPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $230.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Stories

