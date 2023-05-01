Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 42,825 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 42,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,423,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,200 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 200 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 74,674 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $78,407.70.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 114,160 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $121,009.60.

On Monday, April 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 22,647 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,232.29.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 44,100 shares of NN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 277,568 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04.

On Friday, March 31st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 61,837 shares of NN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $63,073.74.

NN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of NN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NN by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NN by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

