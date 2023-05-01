Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $12.44 on Friday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,602 shares of company stock worth $5,654,468. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

