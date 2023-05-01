Craig Hallum Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $165.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

SPSC stock opened at $147.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.71.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $1,277,999.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,983,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,202 shares of company stock worth $14,184,409 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

