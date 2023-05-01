Credit Suisse Group Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $317.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.56.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $297.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.96. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.