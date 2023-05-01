Credit Suisse Group Cuts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $72.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.63.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %
BMY opened at $66.77 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
