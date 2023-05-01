Credit Suisse Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.