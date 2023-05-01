Credit Suisse Group Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $95.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.55.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $135,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

