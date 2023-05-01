CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Price Performance
Shares of CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.
