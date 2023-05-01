Critical Review: Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A AllianceBernstein 6.44% 15.96% 15.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management and AllianceBernstein, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 4 1 2.63 AllianceBernstein 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $43.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and AllianceBernstein’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.68 $659.89 million $1.60 20.97 AllianceBernstein $287.53 million 13.84 $274.17 million $2.43 14.39

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats AllianceBernstein on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

