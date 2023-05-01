Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) EVP Sells $604,850.00 in Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CCI opened at $123.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Castle (CCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.