Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) EVP Sells $604,850.00 in Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $123.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

