Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPIX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

