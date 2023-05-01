Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CPIX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
Featured Articles
