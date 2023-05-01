Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

CYCC opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

