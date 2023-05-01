Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %
CYCC opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
