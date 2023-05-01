Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 94.59% and a negative return on equity of 73.94%. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTSO opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 36.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

