D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

