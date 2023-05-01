D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

