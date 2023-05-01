Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,624 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

Halliburton stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

