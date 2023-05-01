Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $227.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

