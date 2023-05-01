Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

