Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,588 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $297.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

