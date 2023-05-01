Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.1 %

DPZ opened at $317.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

