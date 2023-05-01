Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Securities

Investment analysts at SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. SVB Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average is $257.10.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

