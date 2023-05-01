Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DE opened at $378.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.48.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

