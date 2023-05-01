DMG Group LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DMG Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

