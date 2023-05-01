Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Decreased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $153.71 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.