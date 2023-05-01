Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $317.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.50.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

