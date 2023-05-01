Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.41 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.