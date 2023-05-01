Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 40.56%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

