Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $14.32 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

See Also

