Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $395.50.

LLY stock opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $404.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.21.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

