Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. Emerald has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Get Emerald alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Emerald in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Emerald Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Emerald by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Emerald by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerald by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerald by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.