Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$0.20 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Emerge Commerce Price Performance

Shares of OTC EMCMF opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Emerge Commerce has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Get Emerge Commerce alerts:

Emerge Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, CarnivoreClub.co, and WholesalePet.com. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.