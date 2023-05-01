Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$0.20 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Emerge Commerce Price Performance
Shares of OTC EMCMF opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Emerge Commerce has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.
Emerge Commerce Company Profile
