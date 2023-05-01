Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $48,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $4,575,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $7,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

