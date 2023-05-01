Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Trading Up 1.1 %

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 33.96%.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

