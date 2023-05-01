Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 475.22% and a negative net margin of 172.24%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

