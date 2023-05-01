Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.35.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 475.22% and a negative net margin of 172.24%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million.
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
