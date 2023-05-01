Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,276 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $95,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

