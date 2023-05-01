Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Aflac worth $92,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

AFL stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

