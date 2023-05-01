Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $115.92 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $115,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $343.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.